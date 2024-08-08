TAVISTOCK FIRE Station shared a few pictures stressing the importance of fire fighter training in saving lives.
The fire fighters train to cover a wide variety of different types of incidents so that they can be prepared no matter what comes up.
A spokesperson from Tavistock Fire Station said: “The vital training on the river is carried out on a regular basis to familiarise ourselves with the real risk involved with river rescues and to put trust in the equipment we have.”
“This particular training was around using our normal water hoses, but instead filled with air to create a floating boom which can be put all the way across a river to aid someone in the water to safety.”
“Over the years we have had several incidents in the river Tavy which are often challenging and use many resources.”
“The Tavy is one of the fastest rising rivers in the country due to sitting on the edge of Dartmoor.”
The fire fighters also teamed up with Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock recently, to collaborate on more training.
“The recent training alongside Dartmoor Rescue Group is something we want to do more of so we can utilise their skills and equipment alongside ours with the ultimate goal to save and protect lives around Tavistock and surrounding areas.”
Support from the local businesses and community are vitally important in allowing them to meet the expectations required.
Some of the team’s recent training involved road traffic collisions.
The station would like to thank J Sanders & Son Recycling at Brentor for aiding in this.
The team also carried out breathing apparatus training, and would like to thank Protyre on Plymouth Road industrial estate, as well as Tavistock Community College for allowing them to use their premises.