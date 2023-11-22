A NAVIGATOR is giving a talk at Tavistock Wharf on the Vulcan bomber raids during the Falklands Conflict. Baz Hamblyn helped plan the complex air-to-air refuelling operation which kept the planes in the air for 16 hours when they flew 6,600 miles return from mid-Atlantic to bomb the airfield in a bid to prevent use by the Argentinian airforce. Planning for Victor tanker planes to serve the Vulcans started the day the Argentinians invaded the islands in 1982. He will be giving the behind the scenes picture of the planning for such a potentially risky operation at a talk on Monday, November 27 at 2pm. Baz was in the RAF for 25 years before training airline pilots.