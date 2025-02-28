A man who dons a wetsuit each working day to provide pet hydrotherapy at his Tavistock business has been shortlisted for a top award.
Jon Croad runs K9 Hydrotherapy Tavistock on the Westbridge Industrial Estate.
He has been nominated for ‘animal therapist of the year’ in the Animal Star Awards 2025, the awards due to be announced at the end of May.
Jon’s working days are spent in the pool helping dogs who, he says, are “all individuals”. At home with partner Abi, just outside Horrabridge, he has three sprocker spaniels.
Jon provides therapy for dogs in the water from puppies learning to swim to sporting dogs building muscle and stamina.
He also works with dogs with injuries or recovering from surgery and older dogs whose mobility is starting to suffer.
He specialises in working with nervous dogs in particular, as he is a one-man band who can give them individual attention. Being in the water relaxes them, he says. “I’m pretty relaxed too by the end of the day.”
He said it was a “wonderful surprise” to be nominated.
Jon’s career as a dog therapist came unexpectedly out of a difficult period in his life.
He had been living in Hertfordshire, working in the insurance department of grocery delivery service Ocado and had been through a divorce. It was a text message from his brother Duncan, suggesting he join him at his Okehampton business, The Retreat Canine Hydrotherapy, that set him off on a new career and new life in Devon.
Jon said: “My brother offered me a position which I jumped at and will always be grateful for. Here I met my partner Abi, who was bringing her dog Max to hydrotherapy following a diagnosis of hip dysplasia.
“Seven and a half years later, I decided, with the full support of Abi, to set up our own centre in Tavistock, closer to our home. We haven't looked back.
“The dogs are at the centre of everything we do and it is very rewarding to see the benefit they get. Whether for puppies learning to swim, sporting dogs building their muscle, stamina and speed, dogs which have injuries or recovering from surgery, or older dogs whose mobility is starting to suffer, hydrotherapy can let them live their best lives.”
The Animal Star Awards are made every year to recognise people who work with animals. They were founded in 2016 by animal lover Mary Burgess.
Jon said: “It is great to have the recognition for doing your job, especially in a job where imposter syndrome can kick in, working by yourself, you sometimes question whether you are doing the right thing. But with great training, years of experience and this nomination – I think someone else tried to nominate me after nominations had closed – it is an awesome feeling.”
He added: “It is lovely to be recognised for effectively doing your job – even though it doesn’t feel like a job most of the time! I don’t think there is a single day when I dread coming into work. It is lovely.”