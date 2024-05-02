Voting has been brisk today as the polls open until 10pm tonight (Thursday, May 2) to choose the new councillor for West Devon Borough Council’s Tavistock North Ward.
The ward, which became vacant when Peter Squire stood down amid a dispute over his social media posts, is being contested by five candidates.
The candidates are: Michael Fife Cook (Independent), Holly Greenbury-Pullen (Lib Dem), Judy Hughes (Local Conservatives), Uwem Udo (Labour) and Sara Wood (Green).
Voting also takes place today in polling stations across West Devon – and the wider region – for the next Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. The candidates are Alison Hernandez (Conservative) standing once again; Steve Lodge (Lib Dem) and Daniel Steel (Labour and the Co-operative Party).
Polling stations are open in Tavistock at Tavistock Methodist Church, Chapel Street; Parish Church Centre, Plymouth Road; Fairway Furniture on Plymouth Road and Whitchurch Community Hall, Church Hill, Whitchurch.
Further details can be found on the West Devon Borough Council website at https://www.westdevon.gov.uk/elections-and-voting/elections-and-referendums-2024