TAVISTOCK Community Football Club is searching for new coaches to help train their teams - particularly the Under 9s and Under 11s teams.
With the 2022/23 season nearing its end, the the Under 9s team are looking to recruit more players for the upcoming season, starting in September. With a full squad of 14 players already established and a few others having trained through the season, the club is looking to add a second team to this age group. They have the potential to take on up to ten more players and are thus in need of extra coaches to help develop the two teams.
Interested coaches must be at least 18 years of age.
The Under 9s have a seniors and a juniors team - the latter of which is currently being coached by Pete Williams. The juniors play on Tuesday and the seniors on Wednesday.
Players who would like to join the team are invited to come along on Thursday evenings to try out; both boys and girls are welcome.
Pete said: ‘Whoever takes on a coaching role can dictate when they do training, as it is up to them to arrange and sort venues, ensure the pitch is ready for home games and that all children are insured and have paid their fees.
'Coaches require DBS checks, whereas managers also need to be FA level one and first aid trained - however this can be completed at home on a computer and paid for by the club.
‘Right now I’m focusing on under 9s going to under 10s, entering into year 5 in the new season and year 6s going to year 7 for under 11s. This is my second season, I just love football, my life revolves around it.
‘I would say coaching can be hard work but it’s great fun, it’s good for enabling kids to go out and play football no matter how good they are. I have a squad full of mixed capabilities and I want everyone to feel welcome and to enjoy themselves. We have fantastic facilities and coach support.’
Club secretary Matt Stoate has welcomed anyone who is interested in coaching any of the groups to come forward.
If any potential players are interested in joining the club or if parents who are interested in coaching would like to get involved, email [email protected] to find out more on times and dates or get in contact through the football club’s website at https://www.tavistockcommunityfc.co.uk/ClubContacts.aspx