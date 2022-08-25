Tavistock College students are celebrating GCSE Results

Principal Tristan Muller Forster: ‘We’re incredibly proud of how young people have tackled the adversity of the pandemic and they’ve come out with one of the best set of results Tavistock College has had in recent years. In terms of attainment and progress, so many can now go on further to do what they want to do. We’ll be welcoming some back in just under two weeks’ time to do A-Levels and vocational subjects. People are also off to do apprenticeships and work across many other sectors of employment. What really pleases me is that the perceived harder subjects have achieved the best. Sciences such as Physics and Biology have outperformed themselves as have some of our vocational subjects such as childcare development.