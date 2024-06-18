Tavistock College students are being helped to come out of their shell by some baby giant snails.
The new arrivals are expected to boost pupils’ wellbeing and awaken an interest in wildlife.
The idea was sparked by staff talking to students with extra learning needs and disabilities. The library hosts one-to-one reading sessions and supports students with a range of issues. The students said they would like a mascot of some kind.
After a major makeover last year, library staff now hope the new attractions will bring in more students to use the space and the books.
Students said they would enjoy seeing the snails grow and that being with them also helps reduce stress by taking their minds off exams and tests and other worries.
Library coordinator Shirley Young said: "Students are going to be curious. They're going to visit the library to find out what is going on with these giant snails.”