He was allowed to enter as long as he was joined by his dad Matt. His mother Anna said: “I’ve every confidence George will complete the ride. I had to ask St Luke’s if he could do the adult route because he said the children’s 11km route was too short to be worth doing. He’s a very sporty boy. He runs school cross country and the Tavistock 5km when he’s not playing football.” He can be sponsored at https://www.justgiving.com/page/george-lake-1692282185644