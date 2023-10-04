A YOUNG boy could become the youngest ever rider on one of the gruelling routes of the annual mountain bike challenge the St Luke’s Hospice Tour de Moor this Saturday. The charity ride starts from Yelverton and crosses tough off-road Dartmoor routes. George Lake, aged eight, of Tavistock, had to have special permission from St Luke’s to ride the 33km route, due to his age — normally the youngest entrants have to be aged nine.
He was allowed to enter as long as he was joined by his dad Matt. His mother Anna said: “I’ve every confidence George will complete the ride. I had to ask St Luke’s if he could do the adult route because he said the children’s 11km route was too short to be worth doing. He’s a very sporty boy. He runs school cross country and the Tavistock 5km when he’s not playing football.” He can be sponsored at https://www.justgiving.com/page/george-lake-1692282185644