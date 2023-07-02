David Palmer, a representative from TACT (Tavistock Area Christians Together), spoke of working with Pamela, saying: ‘This is the time to say a huge thank you from TACT. You are a blessing to us and so well known, even over the border in Cornwall too! You are always smiling, laughing and happy. I have never seen Pamela sad.’ He then highlighted many things Pamela has spearheaded during her time in the town such as unity services, lunches and running a café for Ukranian refugees who have found a new home in the town.