Tavistock animal lover sets up foodbank for pets
A TAVISTOCK woman who spends her life helping animals is setting up a foodbank for pets as soaring inflation leaves people struggling to feed them.
Lucy McMagnus, who has three cats herself and runs Tavistock Happy Tails, came up with the idea after learning that people were finding they could not afford to feed their pets as well as themselves.
She has arranged for collection point in local pet-related businesses — the Tavistock Pet Emporium in Tavistock and The Dog’s Fringe at Crapstone — for people who would like to donate. Anyone who would like to benefit from the foodbank is urged to message her, via the Facebook page Tavistock Happy Tails, and she will drop off cat and dog food for them.
Explaining how she came to set up the foodbank, she said: ‘I was listening to Radio 4 and there was a guy who was looking to rehome his cat because he couldn’t afford to feed his cat and pay for the vet bills
‘When you consider what our pets mean to us, having to give up your pet because you can’t afford to feed it it is pretty sad.’
‘Also, with our house sitting service we have noticed people have changed from Whiskas and Felix to supermarkets’ own brand, so they can save £3.
‘Personally I have seen the price of cat food going up, as I have three cats myself and I am having to cut back.’
‘People can feel that there is a stigma of going to a foodbank, so if people are really really struggling they can send me a message with no questions asked.
‘Going to a foodbank can be a bit shameful, especially if you have always had money to feed your animals before.’
Lucy, who has run a dog walking and pet sitting and house cleaning service in Tavistock for the past ten years, has already had a donation for £50 for her foodbank — and support from two pet shops which are going to include bins where people can drop off pet food donations.
She now wants to take the idea further, and plans to approach pet food companies to see if they will donate to the foodbank.
She said she wanted to help people ‘who are at breaking point’ trying to decide whether to buy food for themselves or their pets.
