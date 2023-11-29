IMAGINATIVE businesses and charities in Tavistock centre showed off their festive inspiration to decorate their shop fronts in a Christmas competition.
The competition, run by the Business Improvement District (BID), highlighted the contribution made by the traders to the life and economy of the town.
Mayor Cllr Andy Hutton and his wife mayoress Susan Hutton judged the competition last week ahead of the results being announced on Dickensian Evening. The windows were judged on originality, creativity and effort put in by the owners and staff. The best dressed team was the Original Pasty House and runner-up the Tamar Tipple; best dressed market stall was the whole of the Pannier Market recognising the high quality of individual stalls; best dressed window winner Cabana Interiors with runner-up Dot-Teas Wholefoods; best dressed charity shop window winner Woodside Animal Welfare Trust; runner-up was St Luke’s Hospice; newcomer’s best dressed window was won by Alex’s Oak Tree; best creative idea winner was Mime Cafe; the special effort award was won by Knitting Korner and the mayor’s award went to Hansford Bell.
Chris Plamer, MD of Hansford Bell, explained his winning panoramic scene: “It’s not just a Dickensian style Tavistock scene, it also represents actual recent events, both here and worldwide. We’ve included Tavistock cream tea competition, Disney 100, Docktor Who, Ten Tors, the Queen’s Jubilee and Elton John’s final major concert and 50 years of famous rock recordings and Eurovision in Liverpool, the parking meter controversy and Plymouth Gin’s anniversary. There’s a lot to see and it rewards a close look.” He thanked Graphic Words, Tavy Signs and MPM Electrics for the display.
Kathryn Rowlands, of Alex’s Oak Tree upcycling shop, said: “I’ve decorated a painter’s ladder as my focal point because that’s part of our business with paint tins and coloured baubles.”
Jan Dean and Kate Squires’ cheeky window included knitted tea-cosies, sheep and owls and toilet rolls, all with a festive theme. Jan said: “We’ve done it all with a sense of humour. My friend Sally created the Nativity Scene and Molly Davies made the happy postboxes.”