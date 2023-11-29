Mayor Cllr Andy Hutton and his wife mayoress Susan Hutton judged the competition last week ahead of the results being announced on Dickensian Evening. The windows were judged on originality, creativity and effort put in by the owners and staff. The best dressed team was the Original Pasty House and runner-up the Tamar Tipple; best dressed market stall was the whole of the Pannier Market recognising the high quality of individual stalls; best dressed window winner Cabana Interiors with runner-up Dot-Teas Wholefoods; best dressed charity shop window winner Woodside Animal Welfare Trust; runner-up was St Luke’s Hospice; newcomer’s best dressed window was won by Alex’s Oak Tree; best creative idea winner was Mime Cafe; the special effort award was won by Knitting Korner and the mayor’s award went to Hansford Bell.