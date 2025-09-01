A West Devon leisure centre is staging an open day to raise money for a new public skate park.
Fusion Lifestyle, the charity that operates leisure centres in West Devon, is opening the doors of Meadowlands sports centre in Tavistock, on Sunday, September 14, for a community open day.
Tavistock area residents will be welcomed at the centre and invited to explore the activities on offer, all while raising much- needed funds for Tavi Skate.
Tavi Skate is a project to build a safer, wheeled sports rink close to Tavistock Meadows, creating an accessible space for skateboarding, BMX, scooter riding and rollerblading for all ages and abilities.
Free gym taster sessions will be available for all ages throughout the day at the leisure centre, including junior gym trials (children must be accompanied by an adult). Scheduled activities include: 10am –yoga session; 11am – fun and float swim session; 12.30pm – wet and wild family session with large floats and toys for children to enjoy, water cannon, cascade fountain, lazy river and slide; and another wet and wild session at 2pm.
Swim session admission charges will all be donated to the Tavi Skate project.
To add to the fun for younger visitors, there will be Sumo Suits, face painters and hair braiders, with the option of purchasing tokens to use on several different activities – again, all money raised will be donated to TaviSkate.
Anthony Cawley, Fusion’s chief executive said: “Keeping active with inclusive and accessible sport and leisure that promotes good health, vitality and wellbeing has been at the heart of what we do at Fusion.
"We can’t wait to open our doors to the local community to enjoy the facilities and find out how they can have fun getting active and living healthy lifestyles, whilst raising funds for important charities”
You can read more about the open day via the Fusion Lifestyle App or website, and bookings can be made by clicking here.
