A SUSTAINABLE shop selling scrap textiles is spreading its wings in new larger premises in Tavistock after a mayoral opening.
Tavistock Scrapstore had a civic relaunch as it moved from its North Street shop to Paddons Row where it sells textiles to recycle and saves on landfill space.
The new store now has enough space to also hold clothes-making workshops and to store donated material on one site, thereby saving money which would have been used renting other premises. The store, opened in 2015, is run by volunteers and ploughs any income back into the shop, holding free workshops and donating to good causes. Its philosophy is to advance crafts by the use of surplus materials through sales and worskhops.
The scrapstore also encourages socalisation through workshops, especially those isolated and vulnerable. Tavistock Mayor Cllr Paul Ward opened the shop last Saturday, joined by volunteers,
Chairman of the store’s trustees. Penny Blackmore said: “We had a really good opening event. Now we have a big enough premises to store our stock and hold workshops all one site. We can now donate more to local causes, which fit our ethos, by saving money on renting workshops and support people’s social welfare.” County Cllr Debo Sellis said: “It is great to see the much loved and used scrapstore in their new location. It is easier to access. Please come along and have a go.”