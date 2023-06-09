Tavistock Tennis Club’s men’s A team cemented their position at the top of Division 1 of the Plymouth and District Tennis League with a 59-32 win over Mannamead A, writes Mike Baker.
Luke Wakely and Pete Bradley had a tough first match against the first pair but in the second match they were able to improve and get a good win, dropping only three games.
Nick Beilby and Rhys Dunford also had a difficult first match, struggling to get much rhythm due to the stop-start nature of the match, but then in the second they won the first tie-breaker and then went on to win the second set with a more clinical approach.
The B team took on table-topping Looe A and gained a valuable 45-37 victory. Ron Temperley and Pete Rodgers took the first set from their second pair 6-3, but then the opposition pair had to retire as one of their players was injured.
Keith Abbott and Myles Pinkney came back from a set down to force a championship tie-break against a strong Looe first pair which put the decisive points on the board.
The C team suffered a heavy 69-25 loss to Plymstock in Division 4 who head the league at the halfway stage. Matt Smith and George Dansie came closest to taking a rubber, losing out on a championship tie-break against their second pair, while Sean George and Dom Floyd has a difficult evening against both pairs.
The F team were on court until 10pm against Menheniot B with both pairs forcing championship tie-breaks. Vince Pawley and Gary Wontumi lost theirs 10-8, and Michael Rogan and Patrick Hawksley 10-7 against a strong second pair, leaving the match result 70-29 to Menheniot.
The E team had a convincing victory against St Budeaux D, 72-11. Nick Hill and Richard Solman beat the first pair without dropping a game, while Phil Harbottle and Col Blackwood dropped only four themselves in winning all four of their sets.
The D team took on league leaders Devonshire C and came up short 70-20. Steve Buckley and Dominic Walker lost in a championship tie-break to their first pair, while Simon Church and Neil Hammacott contributed what could be a vital six points to the total come the end of the season.