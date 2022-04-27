Tamara starts trainee scheme

A PROJECT in the Tamar Valley which was awarded £2.3-million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund last year to provide a brighter future for the Valley and its communities, is to offer 20 apprenticeship, foundation and internship training opportunities, the first of which is an assistant ranger apprenticeship with the National Trust.

The Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme apprenticeship will last 18 months, and the successful applicant will work to protect and improve the health and wildlife richness of the Trust’s Cotehele Estate. It is hoped that over five apprenticeships will be made available over the next three years, three of which will be with the National Trust.

The Tamara Trainees project aims to improve job prospects of those living in and around the Tamar Valley and to provide support for local businesses.

Chris Harris, Tamara Trainees project officer said: ‘We’re delighted to be working with the National Trust to deliver our first apprenticeship. The Tamara Trainees project will provide a wide variety of training opportunities for the communities that live in and around the Tamar Valley.

‘Sadly, for some groups there are barriers to accessing training, including a lack of time or money, and we are working to correct that by working with the right organisations to deliver the project. It’s vital that people, no matter their situation, are given the chance to access excellent training and learn skills and build confidence to improve their prospects of employment and ensure they have happy, fruitful careers.’