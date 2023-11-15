A ROAD closure will take place in the Tamar Valley next month.
The road to be closed will be Legion Hall Lane, Drakewalls and the closure will be place on Wednesday December 6 from 9.30am until 3.30pm.
Openreach is responsible for these works and the contact for the closure is Sunbelt Rentals – Tel: 0370 0500 792, email: [email protected]
A map of the closure can be found by visiting: https://one.network/?tm=135589204
A diversion route will be in place.
To view roadworks in the area visit: www.cornwall.gov.uk/transport-parking-and-streets/roads-highways-and-pavements/roadworks/