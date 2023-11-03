SEVERAL Remembrance services will be taking place in the Tamar Valley on this Remembrance Sunday (November 12).
The first Remembrance event will be at Albaston War Memorial. Those wanting to join are invited to meet at Delaware Primary School where the group will then be walking to the War Memorial at 9.30am.
In Stoke Climsland, a Remembrance Service will take place at 10.45am-12pm at Stoke Climsland Parish Church.
Finally, in Callington people are invited to meet at the Town Hall from 2pm with the procession set to start at 2.30pm for wreath laying followed by a church service.