Tamar Valley Line puts on late train for fireworks champs
GWR are running a late train back to the Tamar Valley after the British Firework Championships in Plymouth on Wednesday, August 17.
There will be an additional late Tamar Valley Line train to Bere Ferrers, Bere Alston, Calstock and Gunnislake which will leave Plymouth at 11.20pm (23:20).
GWR station manager for Plymouth Lee Goodson said:
‘We’re pleased to have been able to provide this service, helping people to attend this great event and take advantage of the benefits of train travel to and from Plymouth.
‘Those travelling later in the week are, however, reminded of the upcoming industrial action which will severely impact the service we are able to offer from Thursday through to and including Saturday August 20.’
Welcoming the late train, Richard Burningham, manager of the Devon & Cornwall Rail Partnership, said ‘Hats off to GWR for putting on this additional late train which will allow people in the Tamar Valley to go to the Firework Championships in Plymouth on Wednesday, August 17 without needing to drive to the city.’
Due to a RMT strike, unfortunately no trains will be running on Thursday, August 18.
