HOMES and businesses in the Tamar Valley are set to gain access to faster broadband.
Internet provider Wildanet has been awarded £41m to bring gigabit-capable connections to some 16,800 homes and businesses in East Cornwall.
It follows an investment of £36m by the Government in 2023 for South West and Mid Cornwall.
Gigabit-capable broadband is capable of delivering speeds up to 30 times faster than superfast connections which rely on traditional copper cables.
Project Gigabit is a UK Government’s programme targeting homes and businesses that are not included in broadband suppliers’ commercial plans.
Wildanet CEO Helen Wylde-Archibald said: “This latest investment will help to bridge the digital divide, rectifying the historic imbalance in rural broadband provision.
“People living and working in Cornwall will also benefit from all the social and financial benefits that digital inclusion brings, such as digital health, internet of things, remote schooling and further job creation through remote working.”