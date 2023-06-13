A FREE talk by celebrated bandleader, Pete Allen is taking place this month.
Pete will be reminiscing on his jazz career, with more than 45 years in the entertainment industry, touring the UK and abroad, with appearances on TV and radio and forming his own jazz band, the Pete Allen Jazz Band in 1978.
Callington Probus Club invites you to the event which will take place on Tuesday June 27 at 10am at Harrowbarrow and Metherell Village Hall.
This is an open meeting with everyone welcome.
Entry is free and there will be coffee and biscuits.