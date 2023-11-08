WANT to find out more about the life of bees?
A free talk is being held next Friday (November 24) at the Tamar Valley Centre, Drakewalls which is an Introduction to the Fascinating World of Native Bees, by Brigit Strawbridge Howard.The talk will take place from 7-8.45pm.
Planet Earth is home to more than 20,000 different species of bee; as diverse in size and appearance, as they are in behaviour, life-cycles, and habitat requirements. Around 280 of these bee species can be found in Britain and Ireland.
In this illustrated talk, Brigit explains some basic differences between honeybees, bumblebees, and solitary bees - including their roles as pollinators, and their myriad relationships with flowering plants. The talk also touches on bee decline, and, most important, advises how we can all help by creating more pollinator-friendly gardens and habitats.
Brigit Strawbridge Howard is a wildlife gardener, amateur naturalist, and advocate of bees. Based in Cornwall, she writes and campaigns to raise awareness of the importance and diversity of native wild bees and other pollinating insects. She is author of Dancing with Bees: A Journey Back to Nature.
This is a free talk thanks to the Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme, funded by National Lottery Heritage Fund as well as the Tamar Valley AONB.
To book your place on the free talk or for more details look on the Tamar Valley AONB Facebook Page where an eventbrite link can be found.