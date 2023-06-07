‘I’m really looking forward to it. So far, it’s the highlight of my life to be in muscial theatre which I love. It’s very rare for disabled actors to be cast in theatre, let alone as the main character. The industry is behind in that respect, but credit to the team casting the actors realistically. It would’ve been easy for them to put a more experienced able-bodied actor in my place. The real test for diversity will be when the roles for disabled actors are not for disabled roles and the disability is irrelevant to the casting. However, its mostly disabled actors playing disabled characters.’