Police are investigating reports of alleged fraud where people have seen debit notices appear in their online banking statements for takeaway food they have not ordered.
The owner of an Indian restaurant and takeaway in Tavistock has appealed to people hit by the scam to report incidences to police.
Around 20 people have complained to Thariks in West Street that they have been asked for payments for food from the restaurant they have not ordered.
It is thought an online food ordering app might be responsible for the wrong payment demands, many of which have been turned down by banks as suspected fraud.
Customers and other victims are urged to report incidences to their banks and to police on 101 or direct to Action Fraud, the national investigation body.
A Devon & Cornwall Police spokesman issued a brief statement: “We’ve been made aware of numerous fraudulent transactions made in the name of a business in the Tavistock area.”
Meanwhile, a spokesman for Thariks thanked all his customers for their support in explaining a third party was involved in the alleged scam: “We want to provide an important update regarding the recent scam. We can confirm around 15 people have been affected. Please be assured that the police are involved.
“We encourage everyone to stay vigilant and share this information to help prevent further incidents.”
Anyone reporting a suspected wrongful payment is advised to report to police or Action Fraud quoting the Devon & Cornwall Police crime reference number is DCP-20250812-0819.
Action Fraud is the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime where you should report fraud if you have been scammed, defrauded or experienced cyber crime in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Fraud or cyber crime can be reported at https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/how-to-report-fraud or by calling 0300 123 2040.
