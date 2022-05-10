Take a coastal hike for hospice

People are being asked to lace up their walking boots this month and take on an Incredible Hike for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).

The charity has lined up 30 inspiring walking routes across Devon, Cornwall and Somerset for people to choose from – or they can simply pick one of their own.

It’s free to register to take part in The Incredible Hike and participants are asked to try and raise £30 in sponsorship to help CHSW provide vital respite care.

The charity’s three hospices – including Little Bridge House in Fremington, North Devon – offer respite, emergency, end-of-life and bereavement care for more than 500 children with life-limiting illnesses and their families across the South West. It needs £11m just to run the three hospices, of which 85 per cent is raised through voluntary donations.