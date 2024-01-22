Tavistock Swimming Club competitors of all ages have been hailed for their individual and club successes at the Devon County ASA championships, writes Guy Boswell.
In the first session Herbie Higham and Joel Lake entered the 100m butterfly, Hannah Walker in the 200m breast stroke and Joel again in the 400m freestyle. Herbie also made the 100m butterfly, finishing seventh.
In the second session, Elsie Maguire and Nell Maguire smashed the 100m backstroke, both making finals with Elsie winning a bronze medal and Nell bagging a seventh place.
During the final session of the day and first up were Miley Lake, Nell Maguire, Hannah Walker and Elsie Maguire in the 50m backstroke. Nell, Elsie and Hannah all made finals placing sixth, fifth and fifth respectively in their age groups.
Last but not least (in distance anyway) was the 200m freestyle which included Charlotte Walker, Hannah Walker and Sam Lake, all of whom swam personal bests, event after a long day of racing.
Swimmer Sam Lake said: “On behalf of the club I’d like say a huge well done to our swimmers. Well done everyone and thanks to all parents, volunteers, coaches, team managers and officials, who make these events possible.”
Day two saw and another successful day at the Devon County ASA championships.
In session one, four swimmers raced in the 400m, Holly Cloake, Hannah Walker, Charlotte Walker and Sam Lake, all of whom put in superb effort with excellent times as a result.
In the second session, Tavistock Swimming Club had Ellie Garrett racing first in the 200m backstroke. Ellie swam a superb personal best to earn a reserve place for the finals.
Next up, Joel Lake was racing in the 100m backstroke, then Miley Lake, Nell Maguire and Elsie Maguire who put in great performances in the 100m freestyle, including Elsie making reserve for the finals. Joel then also had the 400 individual medley to race which bagged him an age group championship bronze medal.
Then onto the last session of the day, Herbie Higham swam really well in the 50m breast stroke followed by Miley Lake and Hannah Walker in the girls’ equivalent. Both girls made finals with Miley eighth and Hannah sixth, both with personal bests.
Last to swim was Joel Lake in the 200m free with a good personal best and an 11th placing.