Summer is a great time of year to explore and enjoy the Tamar Valley AONB.
Whether you have friends or family staying with you, are thinking of ideas to keep your children or grandchildren entertained during August, or would just like to spend some time exploring the local area while meeting new people, our free weekly walks may be just what you’re looking for.
Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, our qualified walk leaders will help you to discover new routes in the Tamar Valley and beyond, or revisit old favourites.
The Saltash Walk & Talk group meet every Monday at 10.30am for two-hour walks. Choose from Latchbrook and Trematon; a walk to China Fleet, including a stroll through woods to the River Tamar; or St Germans, with views of the Rivers Lynher and Tiddy.
This group also explores the South West Coast Path, including the Maker Church walk on the Rame peninsula and Noss Mayo where you can explore the area around the River Yealm and Newton Creek. Minions to Sharptor will lead you around the Cheesewring and pass by Hurlers Stone, while the Tamar Riverside walk takes you to Devil’s Point, with a coffee stop at Royal William Yard.
On Wednesday mornings, you’ll find the Tamar Valley Walk & Talk group out and about.
They have introduced a new walk this month, exploring Stoke Climsland along lanes, fields and footpaths, with a visit to Pintail Paddocks to see the alpacas.
Other great places to explore with this group include Bere Alston to Tuckermarsh, Luckett and Greenscombe Woods, Hingston Down, Meavy, Burrator & Yennadon Down and St Dominick.
Over the next three months, Tamar & Bere Wellbeing Walks will explore a number of local routes on both side of the river, including Tamar Trails to Chimney Rock, Calstock via Calstock Church, Cotehele and Harrowbarrow.
Their new walk is the Tavistock Canal Circular, following the disused railway line along to Crowndale Viaduct, then down towards the canal.
On August 31, don’t miss Weir Quay Circular, a very scenic route starting at the Tamar river bank with uninterrupted views of the water, and then walking uphill to enjoy fantastic views of the Tamar river valley.
One of our walk leaders said: ‘I value the walks greatly, they provide for physical and mental health, together with the opportunity to meet and socialise with new people.
‘Each week, after the walk, at least some of the walkers get together, either at a café, pub or the Tamar Valley Centre, just for a social hour or so and it makes for a good day. I hear comments that people love the social side as much as the walk itself.’
All walking programmes can be found at: https://www.tamarvalley.org.uk/explore/walking/
No need to book, join in with as many or as few as you would like. Please wear appropriate footwear and comfortable clothing. Please also consider brining a drink and snack, particularly for longer walks. All walkers participate at their own risk.
To keep up to date visit the Tamar Valley AONB Facebook Page.