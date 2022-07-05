Students’ graduation pride
Proud parents applauded as they watched their student children being presented with their graduation certificates at a ceremony in Tavistock Parish Church.
Nick Read, Head of Year 11, said: ‘Graduation is a significant event in the life of our students. This is especially so for this year because of the rollercoaster of the last few years they’ve had to go through, leading up to GCSEs. The pandemic disrupted their studies and they had to refocus. I’m so proud of them for getting through this unforeseen challenge and coming out of the other side even stronger.’
Freya McDonald, 16, said: ‘Graduation is special because it ceremonially marks the end of school for us and could well be the last time we see each other - it’s been a bit emotional. but we are very pleased with what we’ve achieved.’
The students are due to go to their graduation ball tomorrow.
