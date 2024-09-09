There’s a chance to find out more about an enigmatic painting of a Tudor ship discovered on the plasterwork of a Tavistock shop.
A new display and interactive touchscreen depicting the historically significant painting can be seen at Tavistock Guildhall, as part of the National Heritage Open Days programme running until Sunday (September 15).
The exhibition has been part funded by Devon County Council through the Interreg Atlantic TIDE (Maritime Heritage Tourism) project and follows extensive research by Tavistock Heritage Trust.
The display itself depicts a wonderfully detailed wall painting of a 16th century warship – it was first uncovered during work to 4 Market Street and its refurbishment led to the find becoming the centre of renewed attention.
An assessment of the painting and its context has been coordinated by Dr Geri Parlby, art historian and chair of the Tavistock Heritage Trust, supported by Devon County Council.
This has included studies by maritime historian Dr Ian Friel, Ruth McNeilage of McNeilage Conservation, paint analyst Catherine Hassall and Dr Stuart Blaylock, a historic building specialist.
The painting is of a sizeable ship and is very similar to those depicted on the Anthony Roll – a colourful record of Henry VIII of England’s navy that was made in 1546, towards the end of his reign.
While the painting itself is not on public display at this time, the display tells the story of the painting in detail. Although only part of the painting survives, visible is the warship’s bow, its multi-decked forecastle and the open mark. The detail of the painting is striking – you can clearly see the forecastle decorated with crosses of St George.
County archaeologist Bill Horner said: “It may seem odd that a warship should feature in the interior décor of a domestic residence in a landlocked town in the foothills of Dartmoor.
“However, Tavistock was a wealthy merchant town in the 16th century. Half of Devon’s tin production passed through the town and there was a thriving wool trade.
“Moreover, the major port of Plymouth, some 14 miles away down the River Tavy, offered merchants and adventurers ready access to the then known world. Famous citizens of Tavistock included Sir William Hawkins, who in the 1530s to 1550s contributed to the development of the ‘triangular trade’ between Europe, West Africa and the Americas.
“Hawkins went on to become Member of Parliament for Plymouth. The next generation, Sir John Hawkins and his second cousin Sir Francis Drake, who was also born near Tavistock, were also famous (or infamous) merchants, privateers, slave traders, explorers and colonists. Both were Vice Admirals of the English Navy during the Armada Campaign of 1588.”
Whilst there is no clear link between the painting and either Hawkins or Drake, Dr Parlby has found evidence of a link between a leading Tavistock merchant called Nicholas Glanville and the Hawkins family.
Port records reveal that in 1579 Nicholas Glanville was trading in weapons in a ship called the William & John that may have been owned by William & John Hawkins.
Arms trading was a very lucrative business during the latter half of the 16th century when Queen Elizabeth was unofficially helping the Moroccan ruler Mulay Ahmad al-Mansur to fight a rear-guard action against the Spanish, English ships were sailing to North Africa trading military ordnance, timber, tin and lead (stripped from deconsecrated English churches) so the Moors could build ships and cast cannons and guns.
In return, along with luxury goods, the Moroccans were sending England saltpetre which was potassium nitrate an essential element in making gunpowder to enable the English to arm the cannons in their ships.
“Records show that Glanville himself owned several ships and even became involved in the Roanoak Voyages to America”, said Dr Parlby. “Unfortunately records of the ownership of 4 Market Street do not go as far back as the late 16th century but we know that at a later date members of the Glanville family did live there. We are currently investigating the possibility that our ship formed part of the decoration of a trading house in the town, where maritime voyages would have been planned and finances raised."
With the rediscovery of this fantastic painting and its virtual recreation and exhibition, visitors to Tavistock Guildhall will now have the opportunity to celebrate Devon’s rich and sometimes controversial maritime heritage.
Councillor Debo Sellis, county counciillor for Tavistock and Devon County Council's representative for World Heritage in West Devon said: "I would like to thank Tavistock Heritage Trust for their hard work and officers in the historic environment team for their support in creating an exhibit that not only does justice to a significant historical discovery but presents the information in such a way that it can be enjoyed by people of all ages.”