Tavistock BID is supported in the campaign by the town council and councillors from West Devon Borough Council and the partnership has formally opposed the suggestion by Devon County Council that Okehampton and Tavistock be brought into line with other towns by introducing parking charges in several streets in the town centre. Despite ongoing requests for sight of proposals for Tavistock and for a full impact study, initial plans for Tavistock have yet to be shared with Tavistock BID and partners but it is believed that proposals include 30-minutes free of charge (halving the current offering) after which drivers will need to pay. All visitors would require a ticket, irrespective of length of stay, from machines sited in the town centre.