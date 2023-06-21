The town centre campaign to Stop the Meters this week has increased momentum ahead of a planned consultation with officers from Devon County Council later this month.
As part of further data gathering by the organisation leading the opposition, Tavistock BID, a survey was carried out to monitor how visitors currently use parking in the town centre. Volunteers monitored how long cars were parked on a stretch of Duke Street, where existing parking slots allow one hour’s free parking before traffic enforcement officers book drivers for outstaying their welcome. The survey also took note of how quickly spaces were filled after being vacated.
Tavistock BID is supported in the campaign by the town council and councillors from West Devon Borough Council and the partnership has formally opposed the suggestion by Devon County Council that Okehampton and Tavistock be brought into line with other towns by introducing parking charges in several streets in the town centre. Despite ongoing requests for sight of proposals for Tavistock and for a full impact study, initial plans for Tavistock have yet to be shared with Tavistock BID and partners but it is believed that proposals include 30-minutes free of charge (halving the current offering) after which drivers will need to pay. All visitors would require a ticket, irrespective of length of stay, from machines sited in the town centre.
This has sparked a lot of criticism from shoppers and businesses who say the move would fundamentally change how they use the town centre. An online petition has attracted over 2,300 opponents and a questionnaire of shoppers has already demonstrated overwhelmingly that shoppers are much more likely to boycott Tavistock if they are not allowed their one-hour free parking.
Janna Sanders of Tavistock BID, explained ‘The data we have been collecting suggests that we would experience a major drop in footfall should people be asked to pay for on-street parking. Usage of the current on-street parking provision is still being monitored but early data also supports our argument that charging for parking in Tavistock is not appropriate here.
‘We will continue to defend the one hour free on-street parking, a status quo which works incredibly well for our town, allowing enough time for people to conduct their business while ensuring a regular rotation of spaces throughout the day. Easy, accessible parking is key to the survival of the high street.’
The paper survey can be found at various locations around the town including the Visitor Information Centre, Tavistock Library, Roots & Vines, the House of Cards, Runventure and Wings Accountants. You can also complete the survey online at: www.tavistockbid.co.uk/stop-the-meters-campaign
You can sign the petition online at: https://www.change.org/stop-the-meters and donate to the crowdfunder at: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/stop-the-meters-tavistock