Okehampton police issued a Sticklepath dog owner with four dog control orders yesterday (March 26).
The move follows multiple reports of the unaccompanied dogs running loose into the road posing a danger to road users.
In a Facebook post, the police said that they hoped their action would encourage more dog owners to act responsibly.
Anyone who witnesses further incidents of this should contact the neighbourhood team via Devon and Cornwall Police’s website at https://orlo.uk/QdNXF.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.