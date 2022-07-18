Stay cool and look out for vulnerable family, friends and neighbours advice from NHS Devon as temperatures rise

Monday 18th July 2022 6:00 am
Share
Steve Brown, Devon's Director of Public Health (Image Daniel Clark) Take cautious approachÕ as Ôcoronavirus is not beaten yetÕ says Devon's Public Health bossÊ DEVONÕS Director of Public Health is warning people to take a Ôcautious approachÕ to the easing of lockdown as Ôcoronavirus is not beaten yetÕ. On Monday, England moved into step 3 of the roadmap, which relaxed restrictions and allowed more businesses to reopen their doors to the public. Up to six people or two households are now legally able to meet indoors, and up to 30 people outdoors, while indoor hospitality can reopen and indoor entertainment can resume, including cinemas, museums, and childrenÕs play areas. Guidance on meeting family and friends has also been updated, meaning the public can make informed, personal decisions on close contact, such as hugging, with their friends and family. Infection rates in Devon are currently at 9.8/100,000 Ð among the lowest of any upper tier authority in England Ð while the number of people in hospital are as low as they have been since early October, and the ÔIndian variantÕ is not yet an issue in the county. But Steve Brown, DevonÕs director of public health, is advising caution for DevonÕs residents and that Ôjust because we can, it doesnÕt mean we shouldÕ. ÔIÕm not going to tell people that they mustnÕt hug, but I will resist and my advice to others is to also exercise caution,Õ said Mr Brown. ÔWhile coronavirus is still present in our communities, and people are still at risk of catching it and spreading it, the common sense approach is the cautious approach. ÔOne in three people who have the virus donÕt show any symptoms of having it. Unless detected, they will unknowingly spread it to others. ÔThe vaccines, as effective as they are at preventing people becoming seriously ill or dying from coronavirus, do not offer guaranteed protection against the virus. ÔAnd although not an issue right now in Devon, we are learning more about the latest strain of the virus, the Indian strain of concern, which we hear reported as being 50 per cent better at transmission between people. ÔSimilarly, I ask people to remain ever vigilant of risk as we take in the latest easing of restrictions. ÔPeople can now meet indoors in groups fewer than six, or from two households; and staying the night is permitted, and weÕre allowed to travel a bit further, and sit indoors when eating out. ÔBut in all of these things, please be cautious. Just because we can, doesnÕt mean we must.Õ He added: ÔThis pandemic has often felt like a roller coaster, and right now we are I fear at a point where a lot of the good practice Ð the adhering to the common sense rules, which include social distancing, wearing of face coverings, and regular washing of our hands Ð could be undone if we allow ourselves to take our eye off the ball. ÔThe consequence of that is that numbers of people with coronavirus in Devon will rise again. ÔCoronavirus is not beaten yet. The government is already alluding to the possibility that the next easing of restrictions in June may be delayed if the data does not support it.Õ ÔWe need to play the long game if we are to beat this. And that means taking small and cautious steps as the restrictions ease.Õ ends Caution, warning, hugging, Devon, Teignbridge, reopening, lockdown, pandemic, Covid-19, coronavirus We are I fear at a point where a lot of the good practice Ð the adhering to the common sense rules, which include social distancing, wearing of face coverings, and regular washing of our hands Ð could be undone if we allow ourselves to take our eye off the ball. end
Steve Brown, Director of Public Health for Devon . (LDR )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

LOOK out for family, friends and neighbours who are more vulnerable during hot weather, NHS Devon has urged.

The NHS has also issued advice on staying cool as the Amber Warning if extreme heat is in place.

Older people and people with long term conditions may need help to stay cool, particularly if they live alone. Young children are also vulnerable.

The NHS advises people to avoid going out and strong physical exertion during the hottest parts of the day and that, if you do need to go out between 11am and 3pm, to apply sunscreen, wear a hat, walk in the shade if possible and bring a drink.

Director of Public Health for Devon, Steve Brown, said: ‘Weather like this is something many people look forward to and go out and enjoy, but it’s worth remembering that high temperatures can pose health risks for some people.

‘It’s important to protect yourself and others from too much sun or heat, to carry water when travelling and to think of those, such as young children or older people, who may feel the heat more acutely than others.’

NHS Devon’s Chief nurse Darryn Allcorn said: ‘If people do suffer sunburn or a heat rash a community pharmacist can help.

‘If someone is showing signs of minor heat exhaustion the advice is to get them to lie down in a cool place, give them plenty of water to drink and help to cool their skin with a sponge or spray

Heat exhaustion symptoms include, a headache, dizziness and confusion, loss of appetite or nausea, excessive sweating and pale clammy skin, cramps, being very thirsty, a high temperature and a fast pulse or breathing.

Heatstroke

Heatstroke can be very serious if not treated quickly. You should call 999 if you or someone else have any signs of heatstroke and they are:

feeling unwell after 30 minutes of resting in a cool place and drinking plenty of water

not sweating even while feeling too hot

a high temperature of 40C or above

fast breathing or shortness of breath

feeling confused

a fit (seizure)

loss of consciousness

not responsive

Tips for coping in hot weather

look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated – older people, those with underlying health conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk

stay cool indoors – many of us will need to stay safe at home this summer so know how to keep your home cool

close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors

if going outdoors, use cool spaces considerately, keep your distance in line with social distancing guidelines

follow coronavirus social distancing guidance and wash your hands regularly

drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol

never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm

walk in the shade, apply sunscreen regularly and wear a wide brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat

avoid exercising in the hottest parts of the day

make sure you take water with you, if you are travelling

if you are going into open water to cool down, take care and follow local safety advice

Remember that while coronavirus restrictions are in place, you will need to follow government guidance to use public spaces safely

For more information visit GOV.UK: Heatwave Plan for England at https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/heatwave-plan-for-england

More About:

WeatherDevon
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0