Hopefully, users of Gunnislake Railway Station will have that pleasure too next spring. Cornish Gold is the second bulb to be planted and comes from Scotland, is early flowering, extremely hardy and has the most amazing deeply ribbed and frilled trumpet rim in Canary yellow-green hue. Marinette is the third new bulb - conceived in 1985 through UK breeders sharing knowledge with American growers. Its flowers are intensely coloured Mini-Tazetta that glow like bright flames, paired with the most intense, deliciously honey scented aroma. Lorna Baker, coordinator of Friends of Gunnislake Station said: “Our station daffodils may not be making the journey up to Covent Garden but, fingers crossed, these newly-planted delights will give pleasure from early spring onwards. Don’t be surprised if you see anyone kneeling down at the station entrance borders to enjoy their fragrance. It will be well worth the effort.”