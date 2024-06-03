St Peter’s CE Junior School’s gardening club were delighted to receive a bird table, bird box and bug hotels, with a generous donation from Tavistock’s Men in Sheds.
The new facilities are to be used in their new environmental area.
Headteacher Suzy Dyter had the following to say: “We are hugely lucky to have a fabulous school site and we want to maximise the impact of this environment on pupils learning experiences, personal development, physical and mental health.
“Through grant applications and the hard work of the PTA, we have secured funding to help these important projects along the way, our established allotment and 'Wild Tribe' areas are used weekly.
“We have qualified 'Wild Tribe' practitioners to ensure we are able to offer a range of experiences over the course of the year.
“We also secured funding from Tesco Community Grants to install a new canopy (sourced from a sail and canopy maker on the Devon-Cornwall border).
“”A massive bramble bashing project this spring reclaimed our pond and meadow area. We have relaid the path, relined the pond, rediscovered the bluebells and resown the grass.
“We can't wait for the grass to grow and the pond to settle so we can get really up close with the habitats as they develop and flourish.”
Tavistock Men In Sheds is a project aimed specifically at men aged 50 and over and looks to bring men together to put their practical skills to good use and encourage them to be more socially active.