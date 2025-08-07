The event – called ‘Quizamandu’ – promises an evening of tasty food, great drinks and brain-teasing quiz questions.
A variety of curry dishes will be available to purchase on the night, showcasing the rich flavours that have made The Himalayan Spice a local favourite. To complement the food, the library will be serving a selection of unique drinks and cocktails throughout the evening.
Tickets – available through the library – are sold at £10 per table, with each ticket covering up to four people for the quiz. Food is not included in the ticket price.
