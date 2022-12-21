A TAVISTOCK couple have thrown open their garden gates to the world over Christmas so everyone can enjoy their spectacular festive lights, and drop a coin or two in a collection box for two charities close to their hearts.
Irene and John Gillett are collecting money for Diabetes UK and Cancer Research UK with their display at The Sheiling in Down Road – and have already raised £600.
The couple, who own the Spar shops across the South West, chose these particular charities because they lost a son to cancer aged 51, and another in a road accident after he suffered a diabetes-related attack at the wheel.
‘We thought it would be nice to give a bit of money to the two charities,’ said John.
John, 81, is responsible for the lights, which he sources mainly from the Homeleigh Garden Centre at Launceston, and he has help putting them up. They range from simple fairy lights to a family of deer and together transform the garden into a winter wonderland.
‘We will keep the lights on until the New Year,’ said John ‘We love the lights ourselves and all our grandchildren and great-grandchildren love them too.’
Irene said: ‘It is the first time we have collected for charity and only the second time we have opened the gates to invite people in. We opened the gates last year because we had had people saying they could can see them through the gates. It was all very last minute, we got a piece of plywood and wrote a sign with a felt tip pen and propped it outside.
‘We had so many people send us thank-you cards, saying it was magical and a lot of them said why didn’t you have a collection box for charity and so this time we have. We have already raised £600.’