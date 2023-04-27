The Northern Lights returned to Callington at the weekend. The photo above was taken by Jason Ellway at around 11pm on Sunday, April 23 at Kit Hill. Jason said the display was only very faintly visible with the naked eye as a dull glow (no colours).
Spectacular Northern Lights image captured in Callington
By Kat Archer
Thursday 27th April 2023 11:46 am
(Jason Ellway )
