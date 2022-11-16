Special bench for stalwart village couple
A NEW bench has been unveiled in Buckland Monachorum, dedicated to a local couple in thanks for all they have done for the community.
Rooted in the village cemetery, a small ceremony took place on Saturday afternoon to reveal the bench to Dennis and Shirley Fairchild, who are renowned in the local community for their voluntary work in helping many local residents and groups throughout the years.
Contributions to secure the bench were given by parish councillors such as Susan Woollacott, Buckland Monachorum ward borough councillor Lucy Ward, Stephen Fryer of RAF Harrowbeer Interest Group and Nigel Rendle from the village hall, along with other hall trustees.
Susan said: ‘I thought this would be a lovely idea because of their links with the community. Dennis and Shirley helped so much with the hall and the interest group; they’re both very practical people who have done so much for others. Kind-hearted volunteers and community-minded people such as themselves are rare. We picked them up and told them we had a surprise in store. They were pleasantly shocked, which was lovely to witness. We hope they enjoy sitting on the bench and enjoy the beauty of Buckland for several more years to come.’
Stephen Fryer, chair of the village hall committee and leader of the RAF Harrowbeer Interest Group said: ‘This bench actually replaced an old one which previously sat in its place. Dennis worked as caretaker at the village hall for many years and he always went above and beyond expectations. He’s always gone litter picking on his daily walks, ensuring our area is kept clean and tidy. These are two people who would do anything to help anyone.’
