Susan said: ‘I thought this would be a lovely idea because of their links with the community. Dennis and Shirley helped so much with the hall and the interest group; they’re both very practical people who have done so much for others. Kind-hearted volunteers and community-minded people such as themselves are rare. We picked them up and told them we had a surprise in store. They were pleasantly shocked, which was lovely to witness. We hope they enjoy sitting on the bench and enjoy the beauty of Buckland for several more years to come.’