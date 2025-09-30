The first South Zeal Scouts will be embarking on a unique challenge to raise money for their water damaged scout hut.
On Friday, October 24, 17 of their youngest members, Beavers, aged six to eight will spend the evening building their very own city out of cardboard boxes.
After they have created their dens, forts, castles and houses they will be sleeping in them overnight to fundraise and earn scout badges along the way.
The fundraiser intends to raise money to repair their flood-damaged scout hut.
Over the summer, the South Zeal Scout Hut in South Tawton suffered from a leaking roof after a rat gnawed through the mains water pipe.
This led to significant damage on the floor which eventually led to half of the floor having to be ripped up and removed.
With 23 young people meeting in only half a hut it has become a tight squeeze, especially as the winter sets in.
The hut also provides a venue for Ten Tors training, D of E training for schools and for visiting scout groups so it is vital the scout hut is back up and running so these activities can continue.
During the scouts’ sleepover fundraiser they will be learning about global issues such as the importance of a safe space, shelter, clean water and food.
They will also participate in moth trap surveying in the hut grounds overnight as well as having marshmallows and popcorn by the campfire.
If the Beavers’ overnight fundraiser manages to raise the funds needed – £750 – for the scout hut repair, the rest of the money will go towards installing green energy solar panels on the roof to help with running costs.
To donate, search ‘1st South Zeal Beavers ‘Night in a Box’ Sponsored Sleepover’ on justgiving.com
