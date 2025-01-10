Patients in the region have praised the benefits they get from an award-winning online home-based care project.
The Parkinson’s initiative supporting patients at home through self-care has won the award for Digital Innovation in Health and Social Care at the Bright Ideas in Health Awards 2024. Since its launch five years ago, over 280 patients across Plymouth, West Devon and East Cornwall have been supported through the pathway. It is based at Derriford Hospital and benefits families, carers and health teams.
Parkinson’s is the world’s fastest growing neurological condition, and the project supports people through user-friendly technology, such as wrist-worn sensors, and traditional care including guidance on recognising and managing symptoms and support from dedicated healthcare practitioners.
Chris Maycock, 75, (pictured), was diagnosed in 2011. The ex-IT project manager, of Wadebridge, said: “The home-care system gives me and my wife Kay a feeling of security because we are being overseen at home remotely in a non-intrusive way. We are both engaged in my condition and my care in a deeply involved way with the consulting team at Derriford, despite living a long way away. Kay is present at the online meeting and picks up on things I miss.”
Chris echoed other patients by saying the smart wristband registering the effects of medication six-monthly is helpful. The specialist and consultants analyse the data, providing a report for discussing with patients.
Chris said: “The reports make sense to patients and we can pick up on different aspects of our condition which are raising issues, as can the professionals. The system is very responsive. I can contact my hospital care team and they will get back to me within a few days or hours, if more urgent.
“It’s certainly a much more efficient use of the experts’ and of my time, rather than taking up a day within the rigid regime of appointments in Derriford, even if there’s is nothing specific to discuss.”
Chris is one of three patients on a project ‘patient’s panel’ meeting the clinical team monthly to discuss the ‘realities’ of living with Parkinson’s. Chris said: “We have a real influence on the clinicians and the treatment pathway because they’re not the ones living with it and it is a different experience for each of us.”
Marian Humphries (supported by husband Grahame), receives care at remotely at Launceston.
She said: “We’d strongly recommend the care-at-home system. It relieves the stress of travelling to consultations and not being at my best seeing the doctor. Each Parkinson’s patient is different so the wristband home monitoring works well for us patients to understand and feedback to the medical staff. So, jointly we personalise the care. The information is at our fingertips and staff are accessible.”
The project is a collaboration between Derriford and Plymouth and Newcastle universities. Camille Carroll, Derriford consultant neurologist and project lead, said: “This innovative care pathway is cutting edge, and University Hospitals Trust Plymouth is leading the way for Parkinson’s care nationally. Our aim is to allow more patients to benefit in the future.”