The parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the South West Devon constituency have been revealed.
British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of November 7, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in South West Devon were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 5,008 out of 2,935,730 total signatures
• Call an immediate general election — 2,067 out of 1,009,158 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 1,174 out of 610,180 total signatures
• Protect Northern Ireland Veterans from Prosecutions — 727 out of 209,518 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 533 out of 258,316 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 388 out of 190,562 total signatures
• Make Play and Continuous Provision statutory in England's Key Stage 1 Curriculum — 384 out of 104,062 total signatures
• Reduce the school week to four days a week — 256 out of 124,830 total signatures
• Make it an offence for a person's dog to kill another pet and prosecute owners — 220 out of 49,550 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 217 out of 135,599 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.