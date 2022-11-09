Solar polar and insulation big topics at energy fest
Subscribe newsletter
The annual Tamar Energy Fest took place in Butchers Hall, Tavistock on Saturday with more than 1100 visitors on the day.
Growing interest in energy saving and retrofit
Organised by Tamar Energy Community (TEC), there was much local interest motivated by rising energy prices and the climate crisis. A growing number of householders are actively taking steps to understand how to be more energy efficient in the home and improve their properties.
TEC Advisors (team and volunteers) were on hand throughout the day to answer a wide range of questions.
Fabric first or renewables
‘We received many enquiries from households interested in solar PV, home improvement and insulation,’ said Kate Royston from TEC.
‘We encourage householders to consider improving the fabric of their homes through measures such as insulation before considering renewable generation. It’s important to make it more difficult for heat to escape your home and spend less to heat it.
‘It is a myth that more traditional solid walled homes can’t be improved. It may be more difficult, but our Warmer Bedford Cottages work has demonstrated that improvements can be made.
‘Jack Morewood, a researcher at Cardiff University joined us. Jack was involved with Warmer Bedford Cottages and continues to work on improving approaches to retrofit.
‘Our partners in delivering retrofit support services, Dartmoor Energy, were also on hand to answer questions; as well as Lendology, a not-for-profit organisation that provides low interest council backed loans for home improvement.
‘Decarbonise Devon was on show. A new service launching tomorrow (Friday) in Exeter. It will help businesses and non-domestic users reduce their energy usage and improve their properties; delivered locally, using qualified local installers and assessors.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |