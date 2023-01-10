The arrival of snowdrops is one of the first signs that winter is slowly drawing to an end, and as a result these dainty flowers have long been viewed as a symbol of hope and renewal. At the Garden House at Buckland Monachorum there will be 350 varieties on show during the Snowdrop Festival which starts tomorrow (Friday).
The event runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until March 12 and there will be talks by snowdrop specialists, a number of visiting snowdrop nurseries and snowdrop inspired creative workshops.
Snowdrop specialist Dr Julian Sutton will be talking on ‘The Origins of Diversity in Cultivated Snowdrops’ on Saturday, January 21 and a talk by Matt Bishop (pictured right) is entitled ‘Snowdrop Potential…And Potential Snowdrops’ on Friday, February 10.
Matt will be exploring the possibilities for the future, looking at combinations of different floral features that already exist and looking at those which might be the object of breeding goals for the future.
Matt will be at the Garden House throughout the day.
There will be lino print workshops, snowdrop painting classes and a chance to learn how to make a macrame planter and a willow peacock.