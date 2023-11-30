The Met Office says people should get ready for potentially 'hazardous conditions' as a snowstorm hits the south of England.
Areas across Devon have been affected, particularly on Dartmoor.
Met Office chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said on Wednesday: 'We’ve already seen snow settling in parts of eastern Scotland and north-eastern England.
'As the cold air continues to spread across the UK, we also expect to see some snow over the high ground of south-west England overnight and through tomorrow.
'Snow showers will continue along the North Sea coast with a north-easterly air flow, leading to further accumulations over higher ground. Where the showers fall as rain, there is a risk of icy patches forming overnight with temperatures widely dipping below freezing.'
Snowy conditions started at about 6am this morning.