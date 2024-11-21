Many schools are closed or some are partially closed are closed due to wintery weather sweeping across the region.
Police and National Highways are advising drivers to check road conditions before setting out today. The weather is making driving conditions dangerous across the county and particularly on the A30 near Okehampton and Dartmoor with the A30 closed due to heavy snow and an accident between Whiddon. Down and Sourton Cross. Drivers are advised to take extra care due to slush and large puddles making conditions risky.
The following schools (a total of 73 schools are affected today across the whole of Devon) are closed today due to strong winds and snow: Lifton Community primary Princetown primary, Milton Abbot primary, Chagford primary, Winkleigh primary, Lewtrenchard primary, Bridestowe and Lydford primaries and Okehampton College. The OKE086 bus service to South Tawton Primary School and the OKE055 to North Tawton primary are not operating due to a weather warning. Duchy College is also closed due to ice and snow.
Tavistock College has said it will open later at 9.45am due to travel disruption in the surrounding area making it difficult for students, parents and staff to get to work and classes.
A statement says: ‘The delayed opening will ensure that no staff, students or families take unnecessary risks in order to attend college today. The college will open fully at 9.45am and we will be communicating this with our transport agencies. If, for safeguarding reasons, young people need to be in school from that time or our usual opening time of 8.35am, there will be limited staff on site to supervise them. Therefore, students are advised to come straight to the refectory where they will be met by a member of staff’
For the latest school closure information go to the Devon County Council; schools page website: https://www.devon.gov.uk/schools/closure/