A statement says: ‘The delayed opening will ensure that no staff, students or families take unnecessary risks in order to attend college today. The college will open fully at 9.45am and we will be communicating this with our transport agencies. If, for safeguarding reasons, young people need to be in school from that time or our usual opening time of 8.35am, there will be limited staff on site to supervise them. Therefore, students are advised to come straight to the refectory where they will be met by a member of staff’