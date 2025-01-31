MORE than 30 people brought donations for Ukraine and Moldova to Bow Gospel Hall on Monday, January 27.
The collection quickly became a small mountain of black bags filled with assorted goods.
Donations included clothes, shoes, bedding, blankets, toys, medication, non-perishable food and more. One individual donated enough items to fill a Range Rover.
The donations will be sent to charity Christian Response to Eastern Europe (CR2EE) for sorting in Exmouth and then to Ukraine and Moldova.
“We're just a small part of a bigger picture here,” volunteer Ken Harris explained.
Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and the conflict is still ongoing.
Moldova is the second poorest country in Europe after Ukraine.