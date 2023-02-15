thE Pavilion Project, which is raising money for a new pavilion in Horrabridge, has received a small addition to its funding pot thanks to proceeds raised by a local darts tournament.
The second ever Phil Lovatt Memorial Shield darts tournament took place at the London Inn in the village last weekend, seeing 32 players participate in the special five-hour marathong event. The event hosted players of all abilities, including newcomers and pre-tournament favourites.
The final took place between Dill Roberts and Jack Northam, with Northam winning the trophy. The event is scheduled to take place again next year and raised £210, which was then donated to the pavilion fund.
Thanking the London Inn, Ian Mulholland, club secretary of the Rangers said: ‘We still need additional funding; we’re approaching the Football Foundation and any other local funders or individuals are welcome to donate to us if they would like. Our fundraisers will still be ongoing as a football club so we can reach the level we need to be at in full support for this project.’
The Rangers marked a huge step forward in their funding to secure this new pavilion before Christmas when they received a grant of £134,000 from the Department for Levelling Up. They have held many fundraisers including monthly bingo nights at the London Inn, a sponsored dinner and auction and a special charity football match to which former players over 30 were invited back to play and there are provisional plans in place for further matches later this year.