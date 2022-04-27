Skydiving team ready for action!

Sarah Yeoman from the Drakewalls store, Bere Alston Co-op manager Kelly Turner and Drakewalls Co-op’s Sam Elliott get ready for their skydive. ( TINDLE )

MEMBERS of the Co-op staff teams at Drakewalls and Bere Alston are about to undertake a hair-raising skydive to help people with mental health issues in Cornwall.

Sarah Yeoman, Samantha Elliott, Kelly Turner, Carla Fraser, Nikita White and Kelsey (surname withheld) are off to Dunkeswell on May 15 to undertake a challenge of a lifetime in aid of Cornwall Mind.

And for Sarah and Sam from the Drakewalls store, it’s been more than 25 years since they have experienced going on a plane, let alone jumping out of one from 15,000 feet.

‘At the moment we are excited but I think reality will kick in the week before,’ said Sam. ‘It’s going to be nerve-racking but it should be fun too.’

The group are part of a contingent of 17 from Co-op stores across Devon and Cornwall doing the fundraising skydive.