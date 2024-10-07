As part of their Harvest Celebrations, Bere Alston United Church put on a display of members and friends’ skills.
The skills included dyeing material using natural plants and materials, lacemaking to fashion bookmarks and Christmas decorations, glass fusing, felting, woodworking in the form of a North Devon Trading Ketch, a display of props created by the Open the Book team and a display of various crafts from the Berey Crafters.
Background music was supplied by Tim Hampson on the harp and Ann Parsons and David Crocker on the piano. A rolling PowerPoint presentation showed the skills of the cake maker and decorator and local photographers.