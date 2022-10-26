Sixth convoy to Warsaw returns with refugees

The successful drop-off has enabled the group to also bring back six refugees including: a family of four that have been taken to Tiverton, a woman who is staying in Tavistock and another woman that has gone to Derby. For these refugees, the trip to the UK can be scary and unnerving as these individuals have left their home country and are returning with a group of strangers with the situation made more difficult by a launguage barrier. Andy explained that one of the female refugees became overcome with emotion and burst into tears as they approached Dover and ‘a glimpse of hope could be seen on her face’.