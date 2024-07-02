A VETERAN sheep shearing father and son have triumphed at the Six Nations Sheep Shearing Championships for the third time.
George and Andrew Mudge of Collaton, near Tavistock, scooped the Six Nations Blade Sheep Shearing Competition title representing England at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh in June.
The farmers have been the shearing team representing England for the past seven years having qualified in shearing competitions on an annual circuit. The pair beat teams from France, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
Andrew also won the Individual Blade Shearing Competition at the Royal Highland Show, and was awarded the trophy for top blade shearer last year.
Dad George said: “It’s a great honour to wear an England vest and represent your country. Each time me and Andrew step out to shear for England, a shiver goes down my spine in anticipation and excitement. We are really pleased to win three times now out of the past four years.”
The pair sheared four sheep each in 26 minutes. George, who is in his seventies, said: “The Royal Highland Show was a little earlier than normal for shearing competitions, which meant the fleece was a bit knotted which made it a bit more difficult. And also the sheep can be totally different in character and play up or can be pretty docile. But it all adds to the challenge.”
Andrew was named Champion Blade Shearer of the Northern Hemisphere when he gained third place in the world championships while Andrew and George took fifth place as the official England team.
The next world championships will be held in Masterton, New Zealand in 2026. George has represented England 13 times in the world championships and Andrew five times. In fact, no one has represented their country in the Golden Shears World Championships more times than George, who also has the distinction of being the only shearer ever to have shorn in the finals, with both machines and blades (which are like giant scissors).
In May George and wife Ann attended a Buckingham Palace Garden Party to mark his contribution to sheep shearing.